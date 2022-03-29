Oscar Ratings Climb to Second-Worst Ever

(Newser) – One thing that improved this year for the Oscars was the TV ratings. Preliminary Nielsen data show 15.4 million people watched Sunday night's ceremony, up 56% from last year's 9.85 million. Even with that jump, though, the show's performance ranks as historically poor—last year's numbers were the lowest on record, the New York Times reports. The early report didn't show whether viewership went up or down after Will Smith attacked Chris Rock onstage during the broadcast. Early viewership numbers are adjusted in the days after the broadcast, as West Coast audiences and livestream viewing are added. ABC plans to update its figures on Tuesday, per Deadline. (Read more Oscars stories.)