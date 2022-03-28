(Newser) – The Los Angeles Police Department says Chris Rock won't be pressing charges against Will Smith after Smith clocked him at the Oscars on Sunday night. In a release, the LAPD noted that although the comedian declined to file a complaint against the Oscar-winning actor—who slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the hair-loss condition alopecia—"if the party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," reports the Los Angeles Times. Industry insiders insist the kerfuffle wasn't staged, and sources tell Page Six that the two men "agreed to make amends later in the evening." More fallout after the "slap heard around the world":

Comedian Tiffany Haddish told People after the show she thought Smith's slap was "the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," adding, "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me." Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who herself has alopecia, also stood up for Smith, per Politico. "#Alopecia nation stand up!" she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, thanking Smith for his actions. "Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults." Meanwhile, Smith and Pinkett Smith's son, Jaden, simply tweeted at the end of the program, "And That's How We Do It." Backlash: Maria Shriver wasn't loving Smith's reaction. "#WillSmith says he wants to be a vessel for love," she tweeted, referring to Smith's acceptance speech. "Love is not violent. Love is not what was displayed on a global stage tonight." Meanwhile, writer E. Jean Carroll also cited Smith's speech, noting: "'Love will make you do crazy things.' Every woman who's ever been hit has heard that one."

Industry insiders have told the New York Post it's a possibility, with one "highly placed Hollywood source" telling the paper, "It's basically assault. Everyone was just so shocked." The Post notes Smith may have violated the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' code of conduct, which was released in 2017 at the peak of the #MeToo movement. "There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power, or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency," AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson warned members at the time. Academy statement: The event organizer is staying relatively tight-lipped at the moment. The only official comments as of early Monday came in the form of a brief Academy statement soon after the show had ended, per the New York Times: "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."