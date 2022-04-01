Actor David Koechner Charged Over NYE Arrest

(Newser) – David Koechner of The Office and Anchorman fame is facing charges of hit and run and driving under the influence following an arrest on New Year's Eve. The actor, also known for roles in The Goldbergs, American Dad, and F Is for Family, faces up to a year in jail if convicted on both misdemeanor counts, though he's more likely to get probation, TMZ reports. He was arrested in Simi Valley, Calif., before 3pm local time on Dec. 31 after police received a call that an erratic driver had hit a street sign. He allegedly blew two tires before he was pulled over and failed a sobriety test with blood alcohol at 0.13%, TMZ reported in January.

He was booked into the Ventura County Jail. After his release, he was spotted driving a vehicle with visible damage around a rear wheel. Koechner's ex-wife, Leigh Morgan Koechner, later filed court documents claiming the actor had been in two prior accidents with his children while under the influence, Radar Online previously reported. She argued his visitation rights should be suspended, though the request for an emergency decision was refused. Koechner countered that "I would never do anything to jeopardize the health and safety of our children." He also said his ex had asked him to drive their son to their airport two days after his arrest, per Radar. He's due to face the charges in court in a few weeks, TMZ reports.