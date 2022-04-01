A Classic Warning Sign of Recession Is Flashing

(Newser) – A wonky-sounding phenomenon in the bond market known as a "yield curve inversion" took place this week, and it's caught the attention of economists. The reason? It just happens to be a classic warning sign that a recession might be in the cards. Details:

The flip: The 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields inverted on Thursday for the first time in three years, reports CNBC. For a few minutes, the 2-year yield rose higher than the 10-year yield. Things reverted quickly, but the inversion happened again on Friday morning, per a separate CNBC story. The upshot is that it suggests investors are growing leery about the economy's long-term outlook.