(Newser) – Details are scarce, but a Biden is about to celebrate their wedding in the White House. That would be Naomi Biden, Joe and Jill Biden's oldest grandchild, who'll have her nuptials hosted by the president and first lady on Nov. 19, a spokesperson for Jill Biden tells CNN. Naomi Biden, 28, an attorney based in DC, will marry 24-year-old Peter Neal, a law school student whom she's been dating for about four years. "The first family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months," Elizabeth Alexander said.

Naomi Biden, a graduate of Columbia Law School and the oldest of seven Biden grandkids, is the daughter of the Bidens' son, Hunter, and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. Weddings are rare in the White House: Only one president (Grover Cleveland, in 1886) and nine kids of presidents have married there, per the New York Times. Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of George W. and Laura Bush, was the last first-family member to have her wedding reception there, in 2008. The last White House wedding overall was in 2013, when Pete Souza, the official photographer for President Obama, tied the knot, notes the AP. Taxpayers, meanwhile, don't have to worry that they'll be footing the bill for Naomi Biden's big day.

"Consistent with other private events hosted by the first family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House," Biden spokesman Michael LaRosa says. As for Naomi Biden, she seems thrilled at the prospect of a 1600 Pennsylvania party. "Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," tweeted Naomi Biden on Monday. "We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead." (Read more Joe Biden stories.)