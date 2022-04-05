Chris Rock's Brother: Here's What Should Happen to Will Smith

Kenny Rock wants Smith's Oscar taken away, among other things
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 5, 2022 1:31 AM CDT

Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(Newser) – As far as Chris Rock's brother is concerned, the Academy Award Will Smith won shortly after slapping Rock onstage at the Oscars should be revoked, and Smith should be banned from attending future ceremonies. "I might have looked at it differently had he initially apologized when he got on the stage and cried and accepted the award, but he didn’t, so, right there that tells me that it is something else," actor Kenny Rock tells the Los Angeles Times. He adds, as other sources have also said, that Chris Rock didn't know Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia when he made the joke about her shaved head that prompted the slap.

Smith did eventually apologize to Rock and his family in a public statement, but Kenny Rock was having none of that. "No, I don’t accept it because I don’t think it was genuine,” he says. “I think his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that." Another brother, Tony Rock, who is a comedian like Chris, had also previously said he did not accept the apology, and later called Smith out during a stand-up show, Page Six reports. "There are ten Rock brothers, you 'boutta see all of us," he said, per BET. Chris Rock is the eldest of seven siblings, and also had a half-brother who died in 2006. (Read more Chris Rock stories.)

