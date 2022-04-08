Thousands of Ukrainians at Train Station When Rockets Hit

(Newser) – A Russian rocket attack in eastern Ukraine Friday killed dozens of people who had been trying to flee to safer parts of the country, Ukrainian authorities say. The state railway company says two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station, killing more than 30 people and injuring more than 100, Reuters reports. Authorities say thousands of civilians were at the station when the rockets hit. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk region, says the Russians "knew very well where they were aiming and what they wanted: they wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible."

Nathan Mook, CEO of the World Central Kitchen charity, tells the BBC he drove by the station just before the rockets hit and saw well over a thousand people there. He says he returned to the site and saw "remnants of one of the missiles in the parking lots, blown out windows, a couple dozen casualties." On his Telegram channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted graphic images of the aftermath, with bodies strewn across an area outside the station. He also shared an image of a missile fragment with the Russian words "For children" written on it.

"The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population," Zelensky said, per the AP. "This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop." In an address late Thursday, the Ukrainian leader said evidence of more atrocities is being found in northern Ukraine after the Russian withdrawal from the region. He said what authorities have found in the northern city of Borodianka is "much more horrible" than Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were killed.