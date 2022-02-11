(Newser) – Snoop Dogg is just two days away from his "dream come true" of performing during the Super Bowl's halftime show, but the run-up to it hasn't exactly been smooth. Reuters reports the 50-year-old rapper (real name Calvin Broadus) was on Wednesday hit with a lawsuit by a woman who says he and a second man sexually assaulted her after one of his 2013 concerts. Per the complaint detailed by the Los Angeles Times, the woman—IDed only as "Jane Doe," a model, dancer, and actress who'd says she'd worked with Broadus in the past—claims that in May 2013, she attended a Snoop Dogg show at an Anaheim, Calif., club with a friend, and that they were invited back to Broadus' studio by his friend Donald Campbell (aka Don "Magic" Juan).

The woman alleges in her suit that her friend ended up leaving, and Campbell offered to drive her home. Per her complaint, she says he took her to his house instead and that she fell asleep there—only to be woken up in the middle of the night by Campbell, who she alleges forced her to perform oral sex on him. The woman claims Campbell then told her to get dressed and accompany him to a taping of Snoop Dogg's Double G News Network show, framing it as a "career move" for her, per the suit. She says in her complaint that, while at the studio, Broadus followed her into the bathroom, made her perform oral sex, and masturbated in front of her. The woman's complaint notes she felt obligated to do what Broadus directed her to do, as she feared for her future job prospects.

Per NBC News, the accuser claims in her suit that a private mediation attempt took place on Tuesday but was "unsuccessful." She alleges in the filing that after that mediation went south, Broadus retaliated against her by putting up an Instagram post on Wednesday—one that remains up as of Friday morning—that noted, "Gold digger season is here be careful." The accuser, who says she's suffered PTSD, depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, and other ailments since the incident, is seeking unspecified punitive damages and legal fees, via a jury trial. There's been no comment out of Broadus' camp, other than the IG post. (Read more Snoop Dogg stories.)