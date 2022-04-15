Sitcom Earns Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

(Newser) – The first season of ABC's Abbott Elementary is now in the books, and the show has earned some bragging rights: It has a perfect 100% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, notes People. Not many TV shows can say the same, with Breaking Bad, Bojack Horseman, and Brooklyn 99 among them. Abbott Elementary is a mocumentary that follows teachers at a poorly funded school in Philadelphia, per CNN. It already has been renewed for a second season.

The description at Rotten Tomatoes: "Abbott Elementary earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won't-they dynamic." Quinta Brunson, the show's creator and one of its stars, tells Entertainment Weekly that season two will focus on the personal growth of the faculty. "I'm just excited to see these people grow as teachers, which also means watching them grow as individuals outside of the school." (Read more sitcoms stories.)