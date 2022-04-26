For The B-52s, One Last Tour

(Newser) – The quirky dance-pop outfit The B-52s are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer that will roam from coast to coast. The band out of Athens, Ga., burst onto the new-wave scene in 1979 with songs like "Rock Lobster" and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics "Love Shack" and “Roam." The group also is the subject of a documentary to be released in 2023 directed by Craig Johnson and produced by Fred Armisen.

Their North American farewell tour will visit nearly a dozen cities across the US, kicking off Aug. 22 in Seattle and ending Nov. 12 in Atlanta. Stops include Boston, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Details here. Supporting the band will be The Tubes or KC & the Sunshine Band. "Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It's been cosmic," said co-founder Kate Pierson in a statement.