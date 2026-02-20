Trump Aide Weaves as He Rips 'Loser Springsteen' Tour

Bruce Springsteen announced his upcoming tour this week as a celebration and "defense of America," including its democracy, freedom, and Constitution. He did not mention President Trump, though he did say something about " our wannabe king and his rogue government." White House officials evidently read between the lines, and after a query from Politico, Senior Communications Director Steven Cheung responded with a pun- and song title-filled criticism of Springsteen that drew a poor review from Rolling Stone . The article appeared under the label "Born to Run-on."

Cheung posted on X: "When this loser Springsteen comes back home to his own City of Ruins in his head, he'll realize his Glory Days are behind him and his fans have left him Out in the Street, putting him in a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out because he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain." Jon Blistein writes that although Cheung's feelings are clear, the writing isn't. Editing might have been in order, he says, wondering, "What does it even mean for Springsteen to come 'back home to his own City of Ruins in his head'?" The tour begins on March 31 in Minneapolis, site of a new Springsteen protest song, and ends on May 27 in Washington, DC.

