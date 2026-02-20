Sports | engagement One Olympian Proposes to Another Hockey's Hilary Knight gets engaged to speed skater Brittany Bowe By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 20, 2026 2:20 PM CST Copied United States' Kendall Coyne, left, and Hilary Knight celebrate their gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) See 1 more photo Hilary Knight says the scariest part of her Olympic week in Milan wasn't facing Canada in a gold medal showdown—it was getting down on one knee. The five-time Olympian revealed she proposed to US speed skater Brittany Bowe the day before the women's hockey final, reports USA Today. "I was more nervous for the proposal than I was for the gold medal game." Knight popped the question Wednesday after a coffee run, a nod to how the pair first connected during the 2022 Beijing Games, and Bowe said yes. Knight posted a video of the proposal on Instagram, then headed to the rink—where her teammates greeted her at practice with Bruno Mars' "Marry You." A day later, Bowe was in the arena to watch Knight win a gold medal, thanks in part to a late goal in regulation by Knight herself. People has more details on how they met and their high-profile relationship. Read These Next The Supreme Court just struck down President Trump's tariffs. Big Bang Theory star reveals his 'masked vigilante thing.' President Trump struck defiant tone after tariffs loss at court. FCC now sets its sights on The View. See 1 more photo Report an error