One Olympian Proposes to Another

Hilary Knight says the scariest part of her Olympic week in Milan wasn't facing Canada in a gold medal showdown—it was getting down on one knee. The five-time Olympian revealed she proposed to US speed skater Brittany Bowe the day before the women's hockey final, reports USA Today . "I was more nervous for the proposal than I was for the gold medal game."

Knight popped the question Wednesday after a coffee run, a nod to how the pair first connected during the 2022 Beijing Games, and Bowe said yes. Knight posted a video of the proposal on Instagram, then headed to the rink—where her teammates greeted her at practice with Bruno Mars' "Marry You." A day later, Bowe was in the arena to watch Knight win a gold medal, thanks in part to a late goal in regulation by Knight herself. People has more details on how they met and their high-profile relationship.