Weeks After Cosmetic Surgery, Influencer Is Dead

Brazilian influencer Bianca Dias has died, just days after reportedly undergoing cosmetic surgery, friends said on social media. TMZ reports she was 27, though some outlets are erroneously reporting her age as 20. Dias, a lifestyle content creator with close to 60,000 Instagram followers , was known for posting modeling shots and glimpses of her daily life. Her final post , a car selfie from Sao Paulo, appeared on Dec. 18, per People . TMZ notes that she died almost three weeks after her procedure, which wasn't detailed.

Friends began sharing news of her Thursday death, though authorities haven't publicly confirmed a cause. One friend, Giovanna Borges, wrote on Instagram that Dias had recently had cosmetic surgery and was recuperating at home when her condition suddenly worsened. Borges said Dias developed a pulmonary clot and suffered two seizures, and that "when she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive." That account hasn't been independently verified.

Other friends and fellow creators posted tributes, with massage therapist Jeff Carlos writing, "Death is nothing at all. Our bond has not been broken," and influencer Patricia Ganden recalling their "beautiful moments" together. Complex notes that Dias' Instagram bio, translated, reads: "Living at my own pace, without rushing and with purpose." An infographic shared by friends said a wake had been set for Friday morning in Sao Paulo. Dias' family hasn't issued a public statement.