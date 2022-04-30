Bolsonaro Answers DiCaprio Sarcastically

(Newser) – Leonardo DiCaprio took his environmental worries directly to the young voters of Brazil this week, drawing a sarcastic response from the nation's president. "Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change," the actor tweeted Thursday, the BBC reports. "What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet." President Jair Bolsonaro, who's received global criticism for reducing protections for the rainforest, answered DiCaprio's plea to his constituents.

"Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections," Bolsonaro posted. "Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest." The two have disagreed publicly before, per Deadline. DiCaprio contributed $5 million to conservation efforts in 2019, prompting the Brazilian president to say the actor was "giving money to set the Amazon on fire." Bolsonaro has been accused of allowing the acceleration of deforestation, worsening climate change; the president has argued that the developments are needed to combat poverty.