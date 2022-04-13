This Photo Shows What's Happening in the Amazon

(Newser) – The deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has been tracked since 2015 by Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE). An INPE report out Friday says the numbers recorded in the first quarter of this year were the worst yet. CNN reports 363 square miles, an area just about the size of Dallas, was cleared in the January-to-March period. That's a 64% jump over the 221 square miles cleared in the same quarter of 2020. More:

Blame. CNN points a finger at President Jair Bolsonaro, who has eroded environmental protections since taking office in 2019; he has described such protections as a hindrance to economic growth. Reuters reports he is in favor of farming and mining in protected areas as a way of reducing poverty.

Al Jazeera reports Brazil is currently experiencing its rainy season, which generally sees less logging and land clearance by burning.