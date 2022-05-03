(Newser) – If everything goes right when Ukrainian troops deploy a secretive new drone from the US, the device will not return. Instead, the Phoenix Ghost drone will hover stealthily in the air, detect a Russian target below, then attack in a kamikaze-like strike. The Pentagon is being relatively tight-lipped about the new weapon. Some details:

A different US military drone already deployed in Ukraine is the Switchblade, and the Pentagon says the Phoenix Ghost is in the ballpark, reports Task & Purpose. The Switchblade is small and light, able to be carried in a soldier's backpack, and has an explosive built in. Differences: The Phoenix Ghost, however, has differences "in scope of capability" from the Switchblade, says Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. A safe bet is that the Phoenix Ghost can stay in the air longer, go faster, and pack a bigger punch, perhaps with multiple explosives, according to CNN.