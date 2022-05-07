At Inauguration, Macron Suggests 'New Method' of Rule

(Newser) – French President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated for a second term on Saturday, vowing to take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine and promising he would promote France and Europe on the world stage. Macron was reelected for five years after winning the April 24 presidential runoff against far-right rival Marine Le Pen. "The time ahead will be that of resolute action for France and for Europe," Macron said, the AP reports, promising to "take action relentlessly with a goal, which is to be a more independent nation, to live better and to build our own French and European responses to the century's challenges."

He promised his second term would not amount to a continuation of the first, saying he'd use "a new method," per the Guardian. Among the goals he mentioned in his brief, handwritten speech are creating a "more inclusive" education system, more accessible health care system, greater sexual equality , and a strengthened military. He said government and parliament will work with unions, associations, and others, and strive to ease the social tensions in France. His reelection, Macron said, represents a "fundamental democratic renaissance" in the nation.

About 500 guests were invited to the ceremony at the Elysée Palace in Paris. They came primarily from the world of politics, though they included actors, health care workers, military officers, and former Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy. Most of those attending were white men in suits, despite a growing push for diversity in French politics. Hollande, a Socialist who held office from 2012 to 2017, said, "I think there will be considerable hardship," listing the war in Ukraine, rising prices, the decreasing purchasing power, and climate-related issues. "It means the responses will need to be up to the challenges," he said. Hollande noted Macron's message that he will seek new methods to govern as encouraging, "not only because it will be a very difficult period, but also because France is very divided."