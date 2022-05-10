Casey White as He Was Captured: 'Y'all, Help My Wife'

(Newser) – Within hours of the capture of an escaped Alabama inmate and the corrections officer who allegedly helped him facilitate that escape, the officer had died of injuries sustained during or just after Monday's high-speed chase. Vicky White, 56, was driving as officers closed in on the Cadillac carrying her and fugitive Casey White, and eventually a US Marshals vehicle rammed it, overturning it, CNN reports. As officers removed Casey White from the vehicle, they say he told them, "Y'all help my wife, she shot herself in the head and I didn't do it." (The two are not related, and there is no indication they are married.) Vicky White was pinned inside, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was hospitalized with the apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound and died Monday night, Fox News reports. No shots were fired during the incident by law enforcement.

Authorities say Vicky White sold her four-acre property for $95,000, withdrew tens of thousands of dollars in cash, bought supplies including firearms and men's clothing, and used a fake name to purchase a getaway car. She left the car at a parking lot where she and Casey White traded her marked police vehicle for it on April 29, authorities say. In the days since, they had allegedly used multiple other vehicles. "This escape was obviously well planned and calculated," said Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Alabama. "A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles, had everything they needed to pull this off, and that's what made this last week and a half so challenging. We were starting from ground zero, and not only that ... they got a six-hour head start on us."