Fugitive Inmate, Jail Official Captured in Indiana

(Newser) – An Alabama inmate and the former jail official accused of helping him escape were taken into custody after a dramatic chase in Indiana on Monday afternoon, authorities say. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said that US Marshals and sheriff's deputies "intercepted" a pickup truck being driven by fugitive corrections official Vicky White in Evansville and that she shot herself afterward, the Evansville Courier & Press reports. Authorities say Vicky White was hospitalized with serious injuries. Her passenger, escaped inmate Casey White, was hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash with a law enforcement vehicle.

The Whites, who are not related, had been on the run since April 29, when they disappeared after Vicky White claimed she was taking the inmate to a hearing. It later emerged that the two had a "special relationship" and that the escape had apparently been planned long in advance. Lauderdale, Alabama, County Sheriff Rick Singleton said no shots were fired by law enforcement when the two were captured Monday, CNN reports.

"Casey White and Vicky White are in custody," Singleton said in a statement, per the AP. "This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody." Singleton instead said Casey White, who faces two counts of capital murder in Alabama, was the one driving the Ford pickup when it crashed. The Marshals Service says Casey White was seen on surveillance footage after authorities received a tip that the stolen pickup had been seen at an Evansville car wash. (Read more fugitives stories.)