Big Heinz Move: Paper Bottles Come to Those Who Wait

(Newser) – People might be squeezing Heinz ketchup out of a paper bottle in the not-too-distant future. The company is teaming with the packaging company Pulpex—perhaps best known for making a paper bottle for Johnnie Walker whisky—to come up with a more green-friendly container, reports Axios. While the push for more sustainable food packaging isn't new, this one is more interesting than most because the classic Heinz bottle might be more iconic than the ketchup it contains, notes Food & Wine.

As Thrillist notes, it could be a while before paper ketchup bottles actually end up on supermarket shelves. The bottle is still in prototype, and that will be followed by consumer testing before it goes mainstream. Heinz provided no timeline. It's part of the company's self-stated goal to "to make all packaging globally recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025." Heinz makes a plastic bottle in addition to glass, but Pulpex says its containers are made of "sustainably sourced wood pulp" and have a much lower carbon footprint than glass or plastic, per CBS News. (Read more Heinz ketchup stories.)