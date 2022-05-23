Starbucks Closing Up Shop Throughout Russia

Chain follows lead of McDonald's to permanently exit
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 23, 2022 11:46 AM CDT
Starbucks Closing Up Shop Throughout Russia
Starbucks is pulling out of Russia.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

(Newser) – Russians already lost their Big Macs. Now, Starbucks is going, too. The coffee chain said Monday it's following the lead of McDonald's and other Western businesses and will exit Russia after 15 years to protest the invasion of Ukraine, reports NPR. The coffee chain will close its 130 shops and pay its approximately 2,000 Russian employees wages for another six months. Starbucks had temporarily suspended Russian operations in March, but on Monday the company said in a statement it "has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the [Russian] market."

Starbucks leased its shops in Russia to independent contractors, and it took time to unwind the legalities, notes CNBC, which adds that the Russian business made up less than 1% of the company's annual revenue. McDonald's, by contrast, had been in Russia twice as long, and its operations there and in Ukraine accounted for about 9% of revenue in 2021. McDonald's had 850 restaurants in Russia, all of which have been sold. (Read more Starbucks stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X