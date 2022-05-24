Biden Gaffe or Policy Shift? Nobody Is Quite Sure

(Newser) – So has US policy toward Taiwan changed or not? "No," President Biden declared Tuesday when asked that specific question, reports the AP. But Biden's comments the previous day still seem to have muddied the water on what the US would do if China were to invade the self-governing island.

The comments: In his prepared remarks on Monday, Biden was sufficiently vague on how the US would react to a Chinese takeover of Taiwan, in sync with the decades-long policy that has come to be known as "strategic ambiguity." But when asked by a reporter if the US was “willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that," Biden replied, "Yes."

A pattern: His comments had White House officials scrambling to clarify that US policy has not changed, and Peter Baker at the New York Times notes this appears to be a regular feature of the current White House—as when Biden ad-libbed that Vladimir Putin should not remain in power. "Each time he says what he really thinks, there is the ritual cleanup brigade dispatched by the White House to pretend that he did not really say what he clearly articulated—or that even if he did, it did not really amount to a change in policy," writes Baker. "But then Mr. Biden, unperturbed and unapologetic, goes out and does it all over again." This is, in fact, the third time Biden has made such remarks on Taiwan.