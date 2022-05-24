Officials Determine What Killed US Tourists at Bahamas Resort

(Newser) – The American tourists who died at a Bahamas resort were reportedly killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. The pathologist is expected to soon release the official autopsy results and toxicology findings, the Nassau Guardian reports; that paper and the Tribune published stories in advance of the official release. The health minister says officials believe the deaths were isolated events and there is no concern for public health; the two couples who were affected were staying in villas that were next to each other at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma. Only one woman survived the tragedy earlier this month. (Read more Bahamas stories.)