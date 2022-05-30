Depp Delivers Surprise Performance at UK Concert

(Newser) – Johnny Depp was in court for closing arguments in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard Friday—but by Sunday night, he was thousands of miles from the Virginia courthouse. Rock fans were amazed when Depp turned up on stage with collaborator Jeff Beck at a concert in Sheffield, England, reports NBC. The 77-year-old guitar legend released a cover of John Lennon song "Isolation" with Depp in April 2020. They played the song Sunday night, along with covers of Marvin Gaye’s "What’s Going On" and Jimi Hendrix’s "Little Wing," Deadline reports.

A verdict in the Heard case could come as soon as Tuesday, when the jury is due to resume deliberations, though Deadline notes there are rumors that Depp might appear with Beck again at his Monday and Tuesday concerts in London. TMZ reports that in what fans saw as a show of support for Depp, the actor's image appeared on the jumbo screens during a Paul McCartney concert in Orlando Saturday night. Concertgoers say there were big cheers when the clip featuring Depp from McCartney's "My Valentine" video appeared. (Read more Johnny Depp stories.)