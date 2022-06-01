(Newser) – As the midterms are starting to take shape, a pair of stories about 2020 election deniers who are coming together with the RNC to form an "organized cavalry" of volunteers determined to suss out and shine a light on what they believe will be Democratic wrongdoing during the 2022 races:

The New York Times' story has at its heart Cleta Mitchell, a Republican lawyer whom the Times calls "one of the key figures in a failed scheme to overturn Donald J. Trump's defeat." She's been holding seminars where she instructs volunteers across the country how to do the job that she believes needs to be done: monitoring voting places, surveilling election offices, filing information requests, and more. The Times writes that she's working with both "influential groups" (including the RNC) and "fringe figures," and explains how her efforts dovetail with the RNC's own return to "widespread election-work organizing," after the 2018 lifting of a decades-old consent decree that limited its ability to monitor polling activities. The RNC has hired state "election integrity" lawyers and directors, some of whom have collaborated with Mitchell. (Read the full story.)