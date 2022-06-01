He's Arguably the Most Famous Fiance in the World

(Newser) – Sam Asghari might be the most famous fiance in the world. The Iranian-born 28-year-old personal trainer and actor is set to wed Britney Spears, though in a profile for GQ, Marisa Meltzer is quick to point out that he's not really known for those professional labels. It's his relationship with Spears that is the most publicly known thing about him, and Meltzer writes that while he's typically been quiet about his relationship—he met the now-40-year-old six years ago on a music video set—he's ready to talk now (just not about wedding details; he was super tight-lipped on those). "It was the humbleness that attracted me," he says of first encountering Spears. "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul." His nickname for her, which is engraved inside her engagement ring: Lioness, which he sees as reflective of how strong and independent she is.

He opens up at length about money, and the different ways they think of it and spend it. They don't have a shared account, and he describes her tastes as "very expensive" and his as very much the opposite. As for how they figure out the financial front, "trading off who pays for dinner," he says. "I live off of lettuce and rice and coffee. That comes out to like $16 a day so I can take care of that myself." Meltzer describes Asghari as "endearing" and "a careful listener with a lot of emotional intelligence," and she peppers her piece with anecdotes about him, from his acting aspirations to his recollection of immigrating to the US at age 12 (he became a citizen in 2012) knowing no English. He describes wanting to fit in, and opting to drink Gatorade from the vending machine daily, because it seemed like "an American thing to do." (Read the full profile.)