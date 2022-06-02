Gunman Kills 4 in Medical Building

Tulsa police say he brought 2 guns and opened fire
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 1, 2022 7:45 PM CDT
Gunman Kills 4 in Medical Building
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on Wednesday in Tulsa.   (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

(Newser) – Tulsa police were going through a medical building room by room Wednesday evening after a gunman walked in, went to the second floor, and opened fire—killing at least four people. The shooting began about 5pm on the campus of St. Francis Hospital, NBC News reports. A police official said victims were being evacuated, per CNN, saying there are "hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building." Tulsa police said at a press conference that the gunman was dead after shooting himself, per the Washington Post. He had a long gun and a handgun, police said, and fired them both.

"It's a catastrophic scene in there right now," police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said outside the hospital, per the New York Times. Multiple people were wounded, he said. A police spokesman said the victims could include employees and patients. Kalen Davis was sitting in traffic when she saw police cars arriving at the hospital campus. "I just knew that it was a shooting situation because I saw police running with rifles," she said. "That's when I got emotional." (Read more mass shootings stories.)

