Pinkett Smith Finally Shares Her Thoughts on Oscars Slap

(Newser) – After more than two months, Jada Pinkett Smith has shared her thoughts on her husband slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. In the Wednesday episode of her Red Table Talk Facebook series, Pinkett Smith didn't apologize for Will Smith's behavior, but said both men need to talk, TMZ reports. "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she said. "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever."

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together," she added. Smith slapped the comedian after he joked about Pinkett Smith's head, which she had shaved due to alopecia, and she spent most of the episode talking about the condition, Variety reports. "Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," she said.

The show's guests included Niki Ball, whose 12-year-old daughter, an alopecia sufferer, died by suicide weeks before the Oscars, the Los Angeles Times reports. Ball said her daughter, Rio, had been excited about getting a wig but she was mocked and bullied by middle school classmates who ripped it from her head. Less than two weeks after her death, "the Oscars was on, and I was like, 'What is the universe doing right now? This is crazy,'" Ball sald. "People are gonna be Googling, 'What is alopecia?'" she said, adding, "It's not a joke."