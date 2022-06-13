Ghislaine Maxwell Wants to Serve Sentence in UK

She's due to be sentenced June 28
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 13, 2022 1:29 PM CDT
Ghislaine Maxwell Wants to Serve Sentence in UK
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by US Marshals at the start of her trial, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York.   (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams, File)

(Newser) – Ghislaine Maxwell will face a maximum federal sentence of 55 years when she is sentenced for sex trafficking and other offenses later this month—and she wants to spend as little as possible of that time in an American prison. Friends and relatives say the British former socialite plans to formally apply for a transfer to a British prison. Maxwell is currently in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where she was recently shifted to the general population after more than two years in solitary confinement, the New York Post reports. Ian Maxwell, her older brother, says she has only had one family visit in two years and he recently flew to the US but wasn't allowed to visit because the jail had been locked down after a fight.

Ian Maxwell describes the situation as "unreal" and "horrible." "She is going to be sentenced and obviously we are going to challenge the conviction on appeal," he tells the Telegraph. "There is a program where overseas nationals can serve their time in the country of their nationality. There are precedents." Sources close to Maxwell have told the British media that she considers US jail conditions "inhumane" and "disgraceful." Maxwell, a longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate, was denied a new trial earlier this year and is due to be sentenced June 28. (Read more Ghislaine Maxwell stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X