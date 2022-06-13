'Completely Drunk' US Tourists Damage Rome Landmark

(Newser) – This has been a rough year for Rome's iconic Spanish Steps. Authorities say two American tourists caused $27,000 in damage by pushing and dragging electric scooters down them, Business Insider reports. The pair, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were seen on the marble steps in the early hours of June 3. Video shows the woman shoving her scooter down the 300-year-old stairs, which were refurbished in 2016.

They were fined around $430 each but authorities say the woman will also face a charge of damaging a monument, which has a maximum penalty of a year in prison or a fine of $2,000 or more, reports the New York Times. Officials say the Americans were "completely drunk" at the time of the incident and they have been banned from the site for six months. Rome's office of cultural heritage says the scooters left scratches in the stairs and dislodged four inches of stone. Weeks earlier, a Saudi man who had taken a wrong turn drove a Maserati sports car down the steps, damaging at least two of them.