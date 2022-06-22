House Panel to Subpoena NFL Owner Over Accusations

(Newser) – A congressional committee heard testimony Wednesday from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about accusations that one of the league's owners, Daniel Snyder, fostered a toxic workplace environment rife with sexual harassment. The committee announced that it will subpoena the Commanders owner to provide a deposition next week. Snyder has declined to appear in the hearings, which a spokesperson called a "politically-charged show trial," the Washington Post reports. He also declined to appear remotely, after the spokesperson said the Washington owner would be out of the country Wednesday.

The House Oversight Committee released a 29-page report of its findings, plus more than 600 pages of depositions, on Wednesday. The memo said Snyder conducted his own "shadow" investigation of the allegations against him, per ESPN, and was helped by the NFL in muting the findings of an internal investigation. Snyder's spokesperson said the release of the panel's report before the hearings have concluded shows the outcome of the hearings "was predetermined from the beginning." Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said she was going to compel the owner's testimony because "The NFL is unwilling or unable to hold Mr. Snyder accountable."

After the committee showed a clip of Larry Michaels, a team broadcaster, commenting on the appearance of a female intern between parts of a broadcast, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib—who called Michaels' behavior "so disgusting"—asked Goodell if he'd recommend that the NFL oust Snyder. "I don't have the authority to remove him," Goodell, who testified virtually, answered. That would require the votes of at least 24 of the 32 team owners. Goodell and Snyder maintain the team's workplace culture has changed since the allegations were brought by employees. (Read more Daniel Snyder stories.)