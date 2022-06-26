Elvis Shares Crown With Top Gun

(Newser) – Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic Elvis shook up theaters with an estimated $30.5 million in weekend ticket sales, but—in a box-office rarity—Elvis tied Top Gun: Maverick, which also reported $30.5 million, for No. 1 in theaters. Final figures Monday, once Sunday's grosses are tabulated, will sort out which film ultimately won the weekend, the AP reports. With a high degree of accuracy, studios can forecast Sunday sales based on Friday and Saturday business, though numbers often shift by a few hundred thousand dollars.

The fact that sales were so close was due to both a better-than-expected opening for Elvis and remarkably strong continued sales for Top Gun: Maverick. The Top Gun sequel reached $1 billion in worldwide box office in its fifth week of release. Elvis, starring newcomer Austin Butler as Presley, came into the weekend with expectations closer to $25 million. Among recent music biopics, a $30.5 million debut puts the King ahead of the pace of Elton John (Rocketman launched with $25.7 million in 2019) but not in the same class as Freddie Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody opened with $51.1 million in 2018).

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.



1. Elvis, $30.5 million.

1. Top Gun: Maverick, $30.5 million.

3. Jurassic World: Dominion, $26.4 million.

4. Black Phone, $23.4 million.

5. Lightyear, $17.7 million.

6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $1.7 million.

7. Jugjugg Jeeyo, $725,000.

8. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $533,000.

9. The Bob's Burgers Movie, $513,000.

10. The Bad Guys, $440,000. (Read more box office stories.)