Mickey Rourke: What Crowdfunding Effort?

Mickey Rourke says he did not approve the GoFundMe campaign that has now raised more than $100,000 in an attempt to prevent his eviction . Indeed, a "frustrated" and "confused" Rourke told Instagram followers late Monday that he doesn't even know what GoFundMe is, TMZ reports. Though his landlord has filed court documents alleging Rourke owes roughly $60,000 in unpaid rent on a 3-bedroom Los Angeles bungalow, the 73-year-old actor said he'd rather die than ask fans for money.

The crowdfunding campaign was started by an individual with the name Liya-Joelle Jones, who claimed to be the assistant to Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines, and gave an interview to the Hollywood Reporter. Rourke said he didn't know who had created it. But "that's not me," he said. "If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f---ing charity." He urged fans to avoid donating to the page and said those who did should try to get their money back. GoFundMe has yet to comment, though the page for Rourke notes donations have now been paused.