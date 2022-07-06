Crane Lifts Entangled Worker High in the Air

(Newser) – A terrifying video shared on Instagram by a company that advocates for workplace safety shows a worker dangling high in the air from a crane load above a Toronto construction site. "Hang on, just let your hard hat fall, bro," somebody can be heard yelling at the man. The company managing the project, PCL Construction Canada, said the worker was lowered to the ground in the Tuesday incident and did not suffer serious injuries, CTV reports. Philip Ferreira, president of workplace safety firm My S1, said he was sent the video by somebody who was at the construction site and wishes to remain anonymous.

The construction company said the worker was a rigger assigned to ensure loads were securely fastened before they were lifted by the crane. The worker's hand became "entangled with a tagline after hooking a load," a company spokesperson said, per the CBC. "Fortunately he was safely lowered to the work surface." The company said the incident is being investigated and it is "working with all appropriate authorities." (Read more construction safety stories.)