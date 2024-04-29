It's been almost a decade since Geerte Piening, a 21-year-old student living in Amsterdam, got fined for peeing in public after she couldn't find an accessible loo late at night. Now, women there are celebrating after a long fight to set up more public toilets in the Dutch city, which has announced it will start doing just that in October, at a cost of about $4.3 million, reports the NL Times.

2015 incident: That's when Piening, after a late night out with friends at the bar, found herself on the street having to urinate, but with no public toilet in sight. She ended up going in an alleyway as friends shielded her and earning a $120 fine from police for public urination, per the Guardian.