Houston Texans Player Hurt in Florida Mass Shooting

A Houston Texans wide receiver was among 10 people shot at a Florida bar just after midnight Sunday. Tank Dell received a "minor wound," the NFL team says in a statement, and has already been released from the hospital and is in "good spirits." Dell, a native of Daytona Beach, was in Florida visiting his mom, Click2Houston reports. He was at a private event at Cabana Live, a waterside entertainment venue in Sanford, and was a bystander when a "verbal altercation ... escalated" and the shooting followed, authorities say. A 16-year-old suspect was first apprehended by a security guard at the venue, then arrested, Florida Today reports. Dell was on his way back to Houston later Sunday, ESPN reports.

All the injuries were non-life-threatening, most of them to victims' lower extremities, police say. The teen suspect faces charges of attempted homicide, discharging a firearm on public property, display and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor. Witnesses say a fistfight broke out before the shooting, and the suspect was not directly involved but began firing into the crowd amid the chaos. The day prior, four people were shot in an area of Daytona Beach known for its nightlife; that shooting also took place following a physical altercation, and a 21-year-old man was arrested. (More Florida stories.)