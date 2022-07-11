(Newser)
–
If you've been feeling a little overwhelmed lately, you're not alone—especially depending on where you live. WalletHub wanted to see what parts of the country were more frazzled than others, and so the site looked at more than 180 of the most populated US cities, examining more than three dozen metrics in four main categories: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress. WalletHub found Cleveland to bear the heaviest stress load, while Fremont, Calif., seems to be much more relaxed. Here, the top 10 stressed cities, as well as those that are just chilling:
Most Stressed Cities
- Cleveland (No. 1 in "Financial Stress" category)
- Detroit (No. 1 in "Health & Safety Stress" category)
- Gulfport, Miss.
- Baltimore
- Philadelphia
- Memphis, Tenn.
- New Orleans
- Birmingham, Ala.
- St. Louis
- Toledo, Ohio
Least Stressed Cities
- Burlington, Vt.
- Sioux Falls, SD
- Bismarck, ND
- San Jose, Calif.
- Columbia, Md.
- Fargo, ND
- Overland Park, Kan.
- Madison, Wis.
- South Burlington, Vt. (last in "Family Stress" category)
- Fremont, Calif. (last in "Financial Stress" and "Health & Safety Stress" categories)
See the complete list here
. (Here's are the how the states rank with stress
.)