This Is the No.1 Stressed City in the US

Cleveland might have your stomach in knots, per WalletHub's rankings
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 11, 2022 11:06 AM CDT
The Most Stressed, Most Relaxed Cities in US
Get to Fremont if you're really feeling tense.   (Getty Images/Viorel Kurnosov)

(Newser) – If you've been feeling a little overwhelmed lately, you're not alone—especially depending on where you live. WalletHub wanted to see what parts of the country were more frazzled than others, and so the site looked at more than 180 of the most populated US cities, examining more than three dozen metrics in four main categories: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress. WalletHub found Cleveland to bear the heaviest stress load, while Fremont, Calif., seems to be much more relaxed. Here, the top 10 stressed cities, as well as those that are just chilling:

Most Stressed Cities

  1. Cleveland (No. 1 in "Financial Stress" category)
  2. Detroit (No. 1 in "Health & Safety Stress" category)
  3. Gulfport, Miss.
  4. Baltimore
  5. Philadelphia
  6. Memphis, Tenn.
  7. New Orleans
  8. Birmingham, Ala.
  9. St. Louis
  10. Toledo, Ohio

Least Stressed Cities

  1. Burlington, Vt.
  2. Sioux Falls, SD
  3. Bismarck, ND
  4. San Jose, Calif.
  5. Columbia, Md.
  6. Fargo, ND
  7. Overland Park, Kan.
  8. Madison, Wis.
  9. South Burlington, Vt. (last in "Family Stress" category)
  10. Fremont, Calif. (last in "Financial Stress" and "Health & Safety Stress" categories)

See the complete list here. (Here's are the how the states rank with stress.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X