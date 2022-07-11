New Supermoon Appears This Week

This month's full moon, on Wednesday, should appear bigger and brighter than usual
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 11, 2022 10:40 AM CDT
Supermoon Is Upon Us This Week
A strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli in Greece's Cyclades islands on June 14.   (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)

(Newser) – If you missed last month's supermoon, you have another chance. This month's full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon, per the AP. That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for Wednesday's full moon is the "Buck Moon"—a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. The supermoon on June 14 was the "Strawberry Moon" because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time. (Read more supermoon stories.)

