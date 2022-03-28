(Newser) – To say we've collectively and individually been stressed over the past two years is probably an understatement, but the stress levels are higher in some parts of the US than others. WalletHub looked at all 50 states, examining more than three dozen metrics in four categories: stress related to work, money, family, and health and safety. According to the site's findings, Louisiana came out on top—as the most stressed state in the country. A more chill vibe exists in Utah, which ranked as the least stressed. Here are the 10 most and least stressed states in WalletHub's hierarchy:

Most Stressed States

Louisiana Nevada (No. 1 in "Family-Related Stress" category) New Mexico West Virginia (No. 1 in "Health- and Safety-Related Stress" category) Mississippi (No. 1 in "Money-Related Stress" category) Arkansas Oklahoma Alabama Texas Tennessee