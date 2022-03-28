 
X

This Is the Most Stressed State in America

Louisiana is one big stress ball, according to latest WalletHub rankings
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 28, 2022 11:20 AM CDT
This Is the Most Stressed State in America
Better stock up on some Advil, Louisiana.   (Getty Images/brizmaker)

(Newser) – To say we've collectively and individually been stressed over the past two years is probably an understatement, but the stress levels are higher in some parts of the US than others. WalletHub looked at all 50 states, examining more than three dozen metrics in four categories: stress related to work, money, family, and health and safety. According to the site's findings, Louisiana came out on top—as the most stressed state in the country. A more chill vibe exists in Utah, which ranked as the least stressed. Here are the 10 most and least stressed states in WalletHub's hierarchy:

Most Stressed States

  1. Louisiana
  2. Nevada (No. 1 in "Family-Related Stress" category)
  3. New Mexico
  4. West Virginia (No. 1 in "Health- and Safety-Related Stress" category)
  5. Mississippi (No. 1 in "Money-Related Stress" category)
  6. Arkansas
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Alabama
  9. Texas
  10. Tennessee
Least Stressed States
  1. New Jersey
  2. Nebraska
  3. Massachusetts
  4. North Dakota (last in "Money-Related Stress" category)
  5. Hawaii (last in "Health- and Safety-Related Stress" category)
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Wisconsin
  8. South Dakota (last in "Family-Related Stress" category)
  9. Minnesota
  10. Utah (last in "Work-Related Stress" category)
See how other states fare here. (These are the best states for a relatively low-stress retirement.)

(Read more US states stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X