Key to Cracking Burglary Case: Two Squashed Mosquitoes

(Newser) – Police in China say two mosquitoes helped them crack a burglary case in Fujian province. As the South China Morning Post explains, authorities in Fuzhou spotted two squashed mosquitoes on the wall of an apartment that had been burglarized. They tested the blood and found a DNA match for a man with a criminal record identified by his surname of Chai. When confronted with the evidence, police say Chai confessed to the burglary as well as others in the area, per Shanghai Daily.

The case has made a local splash, particularly on the WeChat platform. "It’s revenge from the mosquitoes," wrote one commenter, per SCMP. "I was wrong to think that mosquitoes are useless.” Police say the apartment's walls had been recently painted by the owners, making the squashed mosquitoes (and resulting blood stains) easy to spot during the investigation. (In the US, genetically modified mosquitoes are being deployed.)