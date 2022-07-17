Dolphin Makes Wrong Turn, Ends Up in Connecticut River

(Newser) – A wayward dolphin has been swimming in a Connecticut river after making its way upstream from Long Island Sound. The dolphin was first spotted Thursday morning by fishermen along the Thames River. A video posted on social media shows the dolphin jumping around near the Norwich Marina, about 15 miles from the Sound. (Voices in the video suggest the dolphin had been caught on a fishing line, but it's not clear if that was the case. Even if so, the dolphin freed itself.) Eventually, the animal rescue team at Mystic Aquarium was notified, and they have been monitoring the situation along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The dolphin appears to be small and may be a juvenile, said Alexandra Cojocaru, the aquarium's animal rescue technician. It's possible it was looking for food or simply got turned around and separated from its pod, she said. Cojocaru said it's unusual, but not unheard of, for a dolphin to make its way into the river, and she is hopeful it will eventually find its way back to Long Island Sound without needing to be rescued. “If they remain in fresh water for extended periods of time, that could lead to issues with their skin and other things," she said. "So, it's definitely not ideal for them to be in fresh water for a long period of time."