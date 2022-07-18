Britain Braces for Hottest Day Ever

It's expected to hit 106 degrees
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 18, 2022 7:28 AM CDT
Britain Braces for Hottest Day Ever
A polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster rolls in the grass as the park is temporarily closed due to the hot weather as record temperatures hit the UK, Monday, July 18, 2022.   (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

(Newser) – It might be a milestone day in Britain on Monday, but few are happy about it. The temperature is expected to reach 106 degrees, the highest ever recorded there, reports the BBC. That would easily break the previous record of 101.7 degrees recorded in 2019. The forecast has prompted the national weather service to issue its first-ever "red extreme" heat warning for large swaths of England, per the Washington Post. Many schools have closed and hospitals have canceled non-essential procedures in a nation where most buildings are generally designed to retain heat, notes the New York Times. The extreme heat is expected to last into Tuesday.

What's more, the UK better get used to it, according to a statement from the national weather service, which is called the Met Office. "The chances of seeing 40°C (106 degrees Fahrenheit) days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence," says Nikos Christidis, a climate attribution researcher at the office. "Even with current pledges on emissions reductions, such extremes could be taking place every 15 years in the climate of 2100.” The heat wave is scorching other parts of Europe as well, with France, Spain, and Portugal battling massive wildfires. (Read more Britain stories.)

