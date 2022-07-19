Unusual New Rule May Settle Tuesday's All-Star Game

(Newser) – Some baseball fans might actually be rooting for a tie game at the end of nine innings Tuesday night in baseball's annual All-Star Game. Under a new rule for 2022, the game would then be decided by a home-run derby, reports CBS Sports. Each league would send up three batters, then individual batters if the contest remains tied after the first trio's total. The idea is to avoid a marathon game that would risk injury in a relatively meaningless contest.

The league hosts a separate—and extremely popular—home-run derby every year before the All-Star Game, and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals took the title Monday night, along with its $1 million bonus, notes the AP. Soto's name has been in the headlines for other reasons of late. The 23-year-old rejected a staggering $440 million offer from the Nationals to sign a 15-year contract, and he could be signed by another team in the coming weeks. (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)