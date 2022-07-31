City You Might Not Expect Lands Atop Housing Ranking

(Newser) – A unique ranking of cities for prospective home-buyers puts a city on top that might not be familiar to many—Elkhart, Indiana. The metro area of the city of approximately 200,000 people is No. 1 in the rankings compiled by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. Their idea was to find places that provide a good value (including a potential return on investment) and also are nice places to live, with jobs available. "All of the top 20 markets in our index fall into one of two categories: affordable or outdoorsy," says George Ratiu of Realtor.com. "For many young professionals, especially those with growing families, the cost premium of living in a city like San Francisco or New York has lost its allure during the pandemic." The top 10 on the "Summer Emerging Housing Markets Index:"

Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana Burlington, North Carolina Johnson City, Tennessee Fort Wayne, Indiana Billings, Montana Raleigh, North Carolina Rapid City, South Dakota North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida Topeka, Kansas Visalia-Porterville, California

And the bottom 10 on the list of the 300 biggest metro areas:

