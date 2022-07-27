What Obama Has Been Reading

(Newser) – Former President Obama wants Americans to explore why the country is so polarized at the moment and to consider ways in which a democracy can succeed at being both diverse and equal, according to his annual summer reading list. "I've read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far," Obama wrote Tuesday on Instagram. The Los Angeles Times lays out his selections, which include two political nonfiction books: Ezra Klein's Why We're Polarized and Yascha Mounk's The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure. The former also made Bill Gates' summer reading list. Obama's other picks:

Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

The Candy House, Jennifer Egan

A Little Devil in America: In Praise of Black Performance, Hanif Abdurraqib

To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara

Silverview, John le Carré

Black Cake, Charmaine Wilkerson

The Family Chao, Lan Samantha Chang

Velvet Was the Night, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Mouth to Mouth, Antoine Wilson

The School for Good Mothers, Jessamine Chan

Razorblade Tears, SA Cosby

Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks, Chris Herring