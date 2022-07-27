Report: DOJ Prosecutors Now Asking About Trump

(Newser) – The Justice Department's ongoing criminal probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election has a new apparent line of focus, at least according to four Washington Post sources: former President Trump. Some of those sources tell the Post that while questioning witnesses before a federal grand jury, prosecutors have lately started asking about those witnesses' conversations and experiences with Trump: meetings he helmed in December 2020 and January 2021 and their knowledge of what he told Mike Pence, his advisers, senior officials, and outside lawyers (including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani) to do. "The degree of prosecutors' interest in Trump's actions has not been previously reported," notes the Post. More:

This from the Post: "Federal criminal investigations are by design opaque, and probes involving political figures are among the most closely held secrets at the Justice Department. Many end without criminal charges." Echoing that. NBC News spoke with a source of its own who confirmed the DOJ is looking into Trump's moves but made clear Trump himself is not the subject of a criminal investigation.