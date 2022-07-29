Spain: Beach Is for Every Body

(Newser) – Spain has assured women that all of them are welcome on its beaches this summer. The nation's equality ministry tweeted an image of five women of various ages and body types, one of whom appeared to have a mastectomy scar, with the message: "Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want." The tweet is part of a body positivity campaign produced by the ministry along with a Spanish rights group, NBC News reports. The Instituto de las Mujeres said Thursday it's in response "to the fatphobia, hate and questioning of non-normative bodies, particularly women's bodies that is more pronounced in the summer period."

The campaign raised questions. A former leader of the United Left party called the effort absurd and said it's an attempt to solve a problem that doesn't exist. Others wondered whether women really need the government's permission to go to the beach. Some posts asked why men were excluded, adding photos of various male body types. The ruling Podemos party answered the criticism, per the Guardian, by tweeting, "If bodies bother you, you can stay home tweeting."