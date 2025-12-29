Boxing Champ's Driver Charged in Fatal Crash

UPDATE

Jan 3, 2026 7:30 AM CST

Anthony Joshua's driver has been charged in the fatal car crash in Nigeria that left two members of the boxer's training team dead, ESPN reports. Adenyi Mobalaji Kayode, 46, is charged with reckless driving, dangerous driving causing death, driving without a valid driver's license, and driving without due care and attention, causing bodily harm and damage to property, after the Lexus SUV he was driving hit a stationary truck, injuring Joshua and killing Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele. Kayode also suffered minor injuries. Joshua, who is British-Nigerian and has family in the area where the crash took place, was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Dec 29, 2025 10:16 AM CST

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua escaped with minor injuries from a car crash in Nigeria on Monday that left two other occupants dead, just days after his knockout victory over Jake Paul. Local police said the British boxer was riding in the back seat of a Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, the hometown of his family, when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck around 11am local time. Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps indicated the Lexus was driving over the speed limit when it lost control during an "overtaking" maneuver, per the BBC. However, Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN that a blown tire on the SUV caused the driver to lose control and veer into the parked truck.