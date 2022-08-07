Shooting Suspect Caught After Multi-State Manhunt

(Newser) – A man suspected of killing four people at two different homes in Ohio on Friday is in custody after a multi-state manhunt, reports CNN. Police in Lawrence, Kansas, arrested Stephen Marlow about 10pm Saturday, per WLWT. The 39-year-old is the primary suspect in the fatal shootings of 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and Kayla Anderson, 15, in Ohio's Butler Township, reports ABC News. Police responding to reports of gunshots before noon on Friday found the victims. The Dayton Daily News reports that Marlow lived with his parents on the same residential street as the victims.

“We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role," said Butler Township Police Chief John Porter. He added that "this is the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory." Butler is a small town north of Dayton. Marlow had gotten off probation in February of this year for charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing stemming from a 2019 incident, per the Dayton newspaper. (Read more Ohio stories.)