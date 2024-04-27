Roped Climbers Plunge From Alaska Mountain, Killing One

Two climbers roped to each other fell about 1,000 feet from a mountain in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other. The team was climbing 8,400-foot Mt. Johnson on Thursday night, ABC News reports. The National Park Service said the climbers were taking a 5,000-foot route on the southeast face of the peak known as the Escalator, which requires navigating steep rock, ice, and snow. Other climbers saw the plunge and reported it. The park service said it's investigating.